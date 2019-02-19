IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies report the suspect, 20-year-old Hesse Jacinto, is accused of assaulting the teen while he was living on Trivette Road in Iredell County.

While investigators were interviewing witnesses, deputies said the suspect fled Iredell County and was believed to be traveling to Mexico. An arrest warrant was issued for Jacinto on November 16, 2018.

On January 24, deputies said Jacinto was detained by the United States Homeland Security Customs and Border Security agents at the Laredo-Texas Border. Jacinto was attempting to cross back into the United States from Mexico, officials report.

Iredell County detectives were notified and able to obtain extradition paperwork on the suspect to bring him from Texas to Iredell County.

Jacinto was extradited back to Iredell County on February 18 and was served with one felony warrant for statutory rape of a child. Magistrate J. Hollar issued Jacinto a $250,000 secure bond on this charge.