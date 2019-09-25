LENOIR, N.C. — A Lenoir man was issued a prison sentence of 18 to 22 years for the 2016 stabbings of his 2-year-old son and the child’s mother.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old William Henry Pitts entered guilty pleas to charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the DA announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the assaults occurred on March 2, 2016, stemming from a domestic dispute when the defendant stabbed an adult female victim and the toddler.

Pitts and the mother of the child had been arguing throughout the day when he physically assaulted her.

The mother and child both recovered from their injuries. Unfortunately, the mother later died in an unrelated car crash, the DA said.

