WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) -- The heat wave might have you craving the pool, the lake, the ocean or any body of water. But no matter where you decide to swim, safety is the watchword. One Triad mother's family tragedy serves as a tough reminder about pool safety.

On June 6th, 7-year-old Juwaan Woodbury and his family were in the pool cooling off from the June heat. When everyone got out, Juwaan decided to take another swim. He went into the pool but he never resurfaced. The incident which they watched unfold right before them has changed their lives forever.

"He was our world, he was our joy, he was our everything, all our world has crumbled and we are not complete anymore," said Timeka Couthen-Woodbury, the bereaved mother.

"A mother having to bury her child... like I have never imagined that," said Timeka as she sat next to her son's still unmarked grave. Juwaan's organs were donated and even in death, he has saved the lives of three strangers. His final resting place is at the Parklawn Memorial Park in Winston Salem.

Many community members donated to assist with the purchase of the plot.

The tragedy is a devastating reminder that while water is vital to life, it can also be very deadly.

The still traumatized and grieving members of the family now think about pools differently.

"We will never go to the pool again, that's just how we feel, my other kids don't even want to bother with the water," added Timeka.

Experts say whenever you decide to take a swim or play in the water, you need to be extremely cautious and make water safety a priority.

"Even in just three or four inches of water, it is easy for a child to drown especially a young child who might fall flat on their face and not be able to push themselves back up," Nathan Durell, YMCA of Northwest NC in Winston-Salem.

Durell said it is key to introduce children to water early, teach them about the dangers involved in swimming and that they are always supervised.

"Most important thing is to have someone who's looking at the child at all times preferably within arms reach so they can react," added Durell. For Timeka, she was there with her children but the tragedy happened in a split second.

"Don't even try don't do nothing because anything can happen," warned Timeka. The Woodbury family started a Go Fund Me to raise $2700 for a grave marker. They are hoping to have it by Juwaan's birthday on August 9th.

"I'm used to buying him whatever he asks for, whether a bike, a car, Ninja Turtle whatever he asked for he always got it. Now I have to get him a marker for his tombstone for his graveside. This is my worst nightmare. I wish it was a dream."

To help you and your loved one stay safe while in or near water, here are some things you can do.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest

Do not rely on inflatable floaters or noodles.

Avoid distractions like phones and loud music

Always use pools with lifeguards

Learn How to swim

Learn how to give C-P-R

Take Rip Current/Other Advisories Seriously

