RALEIGH, N.C. — Two employees of a Raleigh-area phone repair shop are facing charges after police said they shared explicit photos from a customer’s phone.

Raleigh Police said Brandon Gilmore Dewi Johnson and Carlos Andres Espinoza were charged with disclosing private images.

Police spokesperson Laura Hourigan said a customer dropped off her phone for a repair at Batteries Plus where Johnson and Espinoza were employed.

According to the charges, the defendants disclosed images of the victim with the intent to “demean and humiliate.”

Court documents said the victim’s intimate parts were exposed in the images, and the victim was also engaged in sexual conduct.

“Once somebody sends that picture or video to somebody else, and it gets put out there, you know, on the web or, you know, sent to another phone, it's out there,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Crime Prevention Officer Johnathan Frisk.

Frisk said CMPD recommends taking a phone to be repaired where it was purchased. He also said customers should watch technicians repair the phone and never give out a password.

"If there's something on there, especially videos or pictures, that you don't want anyone else to see,” Frisk said, “don't have them on there."

