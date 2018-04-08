GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elizabeth Bilisoly was on the road for work as she often is. This time it was Philadelphia.

“I travel a lot,” said Bilisoly.

After having an issue with her flight back home to Greensboro, Bilisoly decided to rent a car. She went to the Budget counter in Philadelphia and picked out a Toyota Camry for the drive back to North Carolina.

Bilisoly pulled into the Budget parking lot around 8:30 in the evening, “The was nobody outside to drop the car off with so I went inside,” said Bilisoly.

She said she talked to a man who told her to put the car keys along with her contract in the metal box by the counter.

“I did what the Budget guy told me to do,” said Bilisoly.

A couple weeks went by, then Bilisoly received a letter from Budget.

“It was a certified letter saying I did not return the car,” said Bilisoly.

A few minutes after opening the letter, she called Budget to sort out the problem. Bilisoly said the lady she spoke with told her it was probably an oversight on their part and not to worry about it.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it. Budget would eventually email and call Bilisoly about the car.

“They said I didn’t return it,” said Bilisoly.

After talking with several managers and executives, Bilisoly drove back to the airport to look for the car herself.

“We drove up and down the aisles looking,” said Bilisoly.

Confused and concerned about what actually happened, Bilisoly says Budget kept calling and eventually told her if the car was not found they would consider pressing charges.

“I had a voicemail from the repo guy telling me I was going to be arrested,” said Bilisoly.

She said an executive with Budget told her they would charge her debit card $30,000 if they couldn’t find the car. That's when Bilisoly went to the police herself.

“I filed a stolen car report because Budget wouldn’t,” said Bilisoly.

WFMY reached out to Budget looking for answers. The company said it was still looking into the matter and would not comment. A couple days later, Bilisoly said the car was found at a Budget parking lot in Winston-Salem.

WFMY reached back out to Budget to ask what happened. The company would not talk on the phone but issued this statement:

We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent level of customer service and regret that on this occasion we failed to do so. The vehicle that Ms. Bilisoly returned had been erroneously logged in our system. We have worked with Ms. Bilisoly directly to reach a resolution.

Bilisoly said Budget has not yet apologized for the mistake and has only provided some coupons for any future rentals.

“I will never, never rent from them again,” said Bilisoly.

While this appears to be a simple mistake, airport police told WFMY they often have cars stolen from the rental car parking lots.

While there's no guarantee you won’t find yourself in the same spot as Bilisoly, it’s a good idea to record yourself parking the car and dropping the keys off before driving away.

