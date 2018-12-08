TROY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina woman is dead after she was attacked in her neighborhood by two pit bulls.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a news release the unidentified 66-year-old woman was walking in her Lake Tillery subdivision on Thursday when the attack occurred.

Watkins said when she didn't return home, her husband called neighbors and friends who searched the area. Deputies and rescue personnel joined the search, and the woman' body was discovered on the side of an unused road inside the neighborhood.

The sheriff said the woman's name is being withheld until family members can be notified. Her body was sent to N.C. Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for an autopsy.

