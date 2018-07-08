The number of legal guns getting into the hands of criminals is on the rise across the nation.

Just this weekend in Columbia, S.C., someone stole five assault rifles from a gun show.

Since 2012, nearly 20,000 firearms have been reported stolen in both North and South Carolina, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. NBC Charlotte learned that number could be even higher.

Only 11 states and the District of Columbia require gun owners to report stolen weapons. In the Carolinas, owners aren’t required to tell police when someone takes their gun, making it even more difficult to track down.

NBC Charlotte went through several pages of data from the federal government and learned nearly 300,000 firearms were stolen nationwide since 2012.

Trent Farris with the York County Sheriff’s Office said thieves mainly target the places you spend the most time — your home and your car.

“They see that truck has hunting stickers on the back of its truck, he’s an NRA member, they’ll see that stuff and target that,” said Farris.

Law enforcement said to put an end to the number of stolen guns, remember to keep your firearms locked away in a box out of reach and out of sight of criminals.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC