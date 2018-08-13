ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — Lifeguards at the Isle of Palms County Park in the Charleston area said they responded to 265 jellyfish stings on Saturday.

On Friday, officials say they responded to 41 jellyfish stings. Laurie Edwards with the Isle of Palms County Parks says the spike in stings is common during August when waters rise in temperature.

There have been been several Man O' War sightings on Lowcountry beaches over the past couple of weeks but there have been no reported stings at the Isle of Palms County Park this weekend.

RELATED: Florida lifeguards treat more than 800 for jellyfish stings. Here's what to do if you get stung.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved