On Tuesday, more than 20 pets were surrendered at the Humane Society of North Texas. There were cats, dogs, a snake, and other species.

Pierre is one of the poodle’s abandoned, and one that people took notice to. Pierre had five pounds of fur knotted on his body. “Years of neglect,” said Cassie Lackey, Community Relations Manager for HSNT.

With public donations and help from Petsmart at Alliance Center, Pierre was checked out and got all the matted fur shaved off. "Five pounds of fur just full of fleas, urine, feces, mud,” said Lackey.

The sight of so many dehydrated and sick animals is shocking to Lackey. She said a woman drove to their shelter in a truck. On the flatbed were several kennels with a tarp over it. They lifted the tarp and found all the mistreated pets.

While they tried to get information from the woman, Lackey said their priority was to save the animals before it was too late. At this time, the woman has not been named, nor is she facing criminal charges for animal abuse.

Pierre had 5 pounds of fur knotted on his body.

WFAA

“You’re safe buddy,” she whispered to Pierre.

“They were definitely infested. If they had been left any longer, God only knows what could have happened,” said Keith Brinkerhoff, Admitting Manager at HSNT. He said the animals are in good condition considering everything they went through.

Several of the dogs will be up for adoption this week, including Pierre.

Donations to this group of animals can be made here. Any additional donations will be used for other surrendered pets in need.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WFAA