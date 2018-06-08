Neighborhoods are cracking down on crime by recording residents and guests with license plate reading technology.

The security company who installed cameras in the Knightsbridge neighborhood of Fort Mill says the town is turning into a loyal customer.

NBC Charlotte talked to neighbors who said they hate that it's come to this, especially in an area known for its low crime rate. However, that's a big reason why people aren't viewing this as an invasion of privacy -- but instead -- a protection of privacy.

It's not a secret that anyone who comes into the subdivision is going to be recorded.

"It's the only entrance in and out, by car or vehicle so if something happens they can always look back on it."

The big and bold signs warn if you plan on doing anything against the law, the law is going to have an easier time finding you.

"We're helping with one to two crimes per day right now as a company," said Paige Todd, CEO of Flock Safety.

The company installed the cameras in Knightsbridge last fall. Todd said the rise in porch pirates and other petty crimes are leading more homeowner associations to upgrade security.

"Fort Mill, South Carolina has actually been a great location for us," Todd said.

The security start-up sends all the footage captured to an online cloud which can be accessed exclusively by the neighborhood and shared with police.

"Not only does it capture the footage of the plate, it will also read it so you can make it searchable in a database."

While some may have privacy concerns, Bob Ravenscroft is one homeowner who's down with an added set of eyes.

"Not invasion of privacy on my part, probably a little more secure."

We asked about the fees associated with surveillance security.

"We'll find out if it's going to cost us anything more."

Flock Safety also said the neighborhood owns the footage exclusively so the company cannot broadcast the video at all. The goal is to end property crimes.

© 2018 WCNC