CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People who live in one of the nicest areas of Charlotte are fed up with smelling trash they say isn't being picked up.

Residents of Scots Hill townhomes in Ballantyne said the homeowner’s association monthly fee is anywhere from $180 to more than $300 to maintain the grass and trash. However, with nearly 100 units and only two dumpsters, the demand is too high to keep up.

Neighbors said trash is constantly piled up along the side of the dumpster with TVs and refrigerators sitting outside of the area.

"It's unsightly,” said DaVena Price-Farag who’s lived at the complex for three months.

"Obviously, a health issue,” said Paolo Zambrano who’s lived at the complex for two years. He said it smells “like a dead rat.”

The mountain of a mess looks like something you'd see somewhere else. Scots Hill is a cozy community of townhomes tucked away in the

28277 zip code.

"It definitely is lowering the property value,” said Price-Farag who showed us emails with the Cedar Management property group. The community manager said they were looking into adding "a larger dumpster" and they hope that "owners/renters will begin to take more pride in the community they live in and dispose of their trash properly."

"Apparently, everybody else is happy and proud of the community in which they live in, but when I drive home every day, I have to wonder what else is going to be out there?" Price-Farag said.

NBC Charlotte spoke to the community manager on the phone, who said a waste management company empties the dumpsters twice a week, although she was suspicious if they were consistent.

She said she was continuing to look into the smelly situation.

© 2018 WCNC