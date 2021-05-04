Transcript from court:

“The victim, in this case, is her six-month-old daughter. I have in the courtroom the child's paternal grandmother and family members here in court. At this time, because the penalty is life without parole or death, she is being held without bond. The state would ask, based on the fact that we consider her a flight risk seeing as after this child was murdered she and her co-defendant went straight to Nevada. She has told police that they threw this child's body out on the side of the road after she was deceased. We know, your honor, from talking with the paternal grandmother, who was also the caretaker for this child that this child was injured the last time they saw her. They raised this with the mother numerous times the day they had her, and they were told she just had a stomach ache. The mother indicated her co-defendant Mr. Wall injured this child by squeezing her too tight and rough housing with her. Then they took this child, for whatever reason, strapped her in a car seat, put her in a bathtub in a hotel and filled it with ice. She then told the police that she left this child and that she and Mr. Wall went around looking at luxury houses and when they came back this child was unresponsive so instead of calling 911 she put her on a heater to warm her body up because she was cold. On the way to Las Vegas, according to her, they threw this child's body out on the side of the road your honor. They were then gone from December until February they were in Nevada then they went down to Florida. She informed the police they threw away this child's car seat, all of her personal belongings save a stuffed animal. Based upon the interview the detective got with the caretakers, it sounds like based on our experience and based on this child's behavior that she probably had some broken ribs. She was jumping at the touch, sleeping a lot, and some other things. This was a child that was wanted and very much loved and Ms. Murray came back without a job and didn’t say anything about her child being dead until March 23. So, your honor, we are behind the ball on a case that law enforcement officers just got on March 23. This case has changed day by day and moment by moment. We would ask she be held without bail and the state will make decisions on whether to pursue this case capitally or not."