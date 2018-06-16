CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bill was passed by both the house and senate in North Carolina Friday that would make it a felony to make a threat against a school or church, instead of a misdemeanor.

House Bill 670 will head to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk, ready to become law. Supporters said the charge reflects the seriousness of the crime in this so-called “mass shooting generation.”

But others aren’t so sure it’s a good idea, arguing kids who make unfounded threats shouldn’t be lifelong felons.

House Bill 670 does state first-time offenders under age 20 could reach an agreement whereby a judge would dismiss a charge in exchange for community service, probation and mental evaluation and possible treatment. The case ultimately could be removed from their records.

Someone accused of making the threats could be held for 48 hours while a judge determines release conditions.

