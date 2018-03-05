CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new program is showing families what can happen when their children are left alone with a gun.

NBC Charlotte did some digging and found there were 51 North Carolina children killed with a gun in 2016, according the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force. 97 children were hospitalized from firearm injuries, and there were 314 emergency department visits.

In January a 10-year-old was shot on accident by a 14-year-old.

"Ten year old shot," said a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispatcher. "Caller advised that she doesn't know what happened."

In 2016, a Waxhaw Police Officer's two year-old found his service pistol and accidentally shot his mom. In 2015, three-year-old Sa'Vion Barrow in Rock Hill died after accidentally shooting himself.

Heartbreaking stories like those fueled Dr. Daniel Guzman in Texas to do something.

"I wanted to grab the parents attention," said Dr. Guzman with Cook's Children's Hospital.

In the experiment, they take unloaded guns and hide them. Then professionals invite children in to play. Cameras roll on the kids and their parents the entire time.

Seconds after the kids are left alone, one of them finds the gun.

"That's not funny," gasped Jana Wunderlich. "Oh my gosh! I just wanted him to put it down."

"He just looked down the barrel of the gun like we totally said not to do," said Dr. Chad Hamner.

Seven families have put their kids to the test and looking down the barrel is typical.

"That's the first thing they do," said Dr. Guzman. "I think it's an instinct they have."

A USA Today study found more than a thousand accidental shootings involving children between January 2014 and June 2016.

Karen Fisher, who is a gun expert and safety instructor, believes teaching kids explicitly through hands-on training will lower accidents and deaths.

"One in three households in America have a gun," said Karen Fisher, a gun safety expert. "You may never have one but that does not mean that your child''s not gonna go three doors down and be in a home with a gun. More than likely they will be."

