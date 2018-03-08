BOISE -- Residents in a West Boise neighborhood woke up to an unusual sight Friday morning: About 100 goats strolling through their yards and down the street.

Neighbors say the herd showed up on Summerwind Drive off of Five Mile Road at about 7 a.m., and got to work, snacking on lawns and flower bushes, and stripping the leaves from trees.

Animal Control responded to the scene with a single truck, but quickly realized that wasn't going to be enough.

The goats are taking a toll on residents' landscaping, munching every leaf and flower before moving on to the next yard. The ravenous herd has drawn a crowd of onlookers, with children and neighbors standing in the street to watch and snap photos.

At about 8:30 a.m., a large truck from the company We Rent Goats pulled up on the street and began trying to load up the hungry herd. The company rents out herds of goats to clear weeds and help with fire suppression on private land and public property.

KTVB has learned the goats had been grazing nearby when they somehow escaped and set off on a snacking tour of the neighborhood.

Employees managed to herd up all the goats into the truck, coaxing them up a ramp and into a the truck - bringing an end to the Great Goat Escape.

