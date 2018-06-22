CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There's a new list out revealing the most dangerous toys on the market.

According to the study conducted by ToySafety.org, more than 2.5 million kids are injured every summer with the majority of the injuries being preventable.

Last year, fidget spinners topped the most dangerous toy list after becoming a choking hazard to younger children.

This year, experts are warning parents about water balloon slingshots. They might look harmless but slingshots pose the potential threat of blunt force trauma to eyes. The rubber balloons are also being called a choking hazard.

Pools and trampolines make the list every year. Last week, former Olympic skier Bode Miller's adorable 19-month-old daughter tragically died in a neighbor's pool.

Video of a 2-year-old went viral after a dad captured his son climbing easily up a door that's meant to keep kids out.

Also on the list:

• Waterslides

• Slip-and-slides

• Lawn Darts

• All-Terrain vehicles (ATV's)

• Toys with small parts

You can click here to see the list.

