Normally, when you're on the road, you're looking out for other drivers behind you or to the left and right. You shouldn't have to worry about another vehicle coming straight at you, but it happens more than you might think.

This week, NBC Charlotte caught a driver on camera pointed in the wrong direction moments after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer pulled over the car on Caldwell Street in uptown.

"We try to educate them as we stop them," Ray Pierce with North Carolina Highway Patrol told NBC Charlotte.

That's because this issue can have a catastrophic ending.

Just last month, a wrong-way driver smashed into a vehicle carrying South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington and a friend. The wrong way driver died at the scene. Arrington, who was in critical condition, just tweeted a photo of herself in a boot and cast back on the campaign trail.

Thank you to the Beaufort Young Republicans for the warm hospitality last night! As I continue to heal & get back on the campaign trail, I am beyond grateful for the prayers & support I have received. I am thrilled to be back & meeting folks in #SC1! pic.twitter.com/iYno8GBPXf — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) August 1, 2018

Arrington and her friend were traveling on a highway which Trooper Pierce said can be even more dangerous.

"When you have two vehicles running 70 mph to 80 mph depending on the speeds that hit, then that becomes a 140 to 160 mph crash, which is devastating," Trooper Pierce said.

North Carolina Department of Transportation sent NBC Charlotte updated statistics about wrong-way crashes. The study covers the years 2000 to 2017. The year with the most recorded wrong-way driving crashes was 2017 -- with more than 50 accidents and dozens of fatalities.

Nearly a quarter of all wrong-way driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017 were in October and December. More than half occurred on the weekend between midnight to around five in the morning. That same percentage was also alcohol-related.

