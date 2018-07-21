High-speed pursuits come with unpredictable dangers. The officer's goal is to stop the suspect as quickly as possible, but that doesn't come easy.

Some cases we've covered at NBC Charlotte have ended with a vehicle in flames, in a river or upside down. These pursuits are dangerous and sometimes deadly.

The Washington Post reported police chases kill more people each year than floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and lightning combined.

USA Today reported alarming stats as well. In an analysis from federal reports, between 1979 and 2013, police car chases resulted in more than 11,500 deaths. Of those deaths, roughly 140 were police officers, about 6,300 were suspects and nearly 5,100 were innocent bystanders or passengers in the vehicle being pursued. 404 deaths were from chases in North Carolina.

Leonard Stock from Arizona does not want another innocent life taken from a chase, so he invented the Grappler Police Bumper. The device is shown online.

The contraption is attached to the grill of the officer's car and extends a web-like nylon-netting to trap the suspect's back wheel like a lasso, quickly bringing the car to a screeching halt.

We reached out to CMPD about this innovative tool. They told NBC Charlotte they are not on board at this time, adding support from the air is still their primary tool in a chase and a much safer mechanism.

