Amber Alert issued for abducted New York child

Gustavo Oliveira was reportedly abducted around 1 a.m. in Clifton Park, New York.

New York State Police activated the state's AMBER Alert after a reported child abduction.

Police are looking for 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira and 41-year-old Nivaldo Oliveira.

Gustavo is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Gustavo stands at 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 11 pounds. No clothing description was available.

Nivaldo Oliveira is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Nivaldo stands at 6 feet fall, weighing about 190 pounds.No clothing description was available. He was last seen with Gustavo.

Police say Gustavo was reportedly abducted around 1 a.m. from a home at Tallow Wood Dr in Clifton Park, NY. Clifton Park is two hours away from Hartford.