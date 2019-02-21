HICKORY, North Carolina — The Hickory Fire Department reports no children were inside a daycare when the roof collapsed early Thursday morning.

At around 6:47 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a possible partial building collapse at Rainbow Childcare in Hickory. Firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue and one command unit.

Firefighters discovered a portion of the ceiling had collapsed along with water damage in the center of the building. Upon further investigation it was found that multiple roof trusses had failed, causing a partial roof collapse.

At the time of the incident, no children were in the daycare and no injuries were reported. Building Inspectors are investigating the cause of the collapse.

At this time, officials report the building is deemed unsafe for occupancy until repairs are made. Management personnel for the childcare center were working on a contingency plan this morning for their operations.