CLEVELAND — A Norfolk Southern employee -- identified as a conductor -- has died following an incident in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement to 3News shortly after 9 a.m.:

Norfolk Southern Corporation stated that Louis Shuster, a Norfolk Southern conductor, was fatally injured early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland, Ohio. At this time, officials are reporting that the conductor was struck by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing at the facility.

Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

The company is working with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland-Cliffs representatives to confirm the details and learn everything possible about the incident. Further, the company has been in contact with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, SMART-TD union leadership, and Cleveland-Cliffs leadership.

More information will be released in coordination with law enforcement as it becomes available.

Earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs told 3News that incident involved a collision between a Norfolk Southern train and the dump truck on a Norfolk Southern rail line that runs through Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property.

“As a result of the collision, a Norfolk Southern employee lost his life,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail shortly after 6 a.m. “The location is being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says Shuster, 46, was from Broadview Heights.

3News also received the following statement from Cleveland police shortly before 7 a.m.:

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to 2615 W. 3rd Street for a crash involving a vehicle striking a train with a fatality. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Norfolk Southern has been the focus of headlines for weeks after last month's toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern released a six-point plan "to immediately enhance the safety of its operations" after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their preliminary report in the East Palestine incident. You can read full details of that plan HERE. The announcement came just a few days after another Norfolk Southern train derailment happened Saturday in Springfield, Ohio.

