HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Harnett County mother of five is speaking out after she was banned from Facebook three days ago for posting a picture of her breastfeeding her youngest child.

Teresa Grandy told WRAL News Thursday that her page is set to private and she believes Facebook acted improperly because administrators at the social media giant failed to understand the photo.

"I just posted a picture on my Facebook page and woke up the next morning," she said. "I had a notification on my Facebook saying I was banned for sexual exploitation of a minor."

She said she is a proud mother who often posts her family photos on Facebook.

