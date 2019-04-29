WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanks to some wonderful non-profit organizations, some of Novant Health's smallest patients were all dressed up as superheroes on National Superhero Day!

Novant Health said these adorable costumes help show off the superpowers preemies have; powers include, Kryptonite cuteness, power napping, and the ability to melt your heart.

The capes were courtesy of Preemies of the Carolinas and according to their Facebook post, they were able to provide over 50 superhero capes to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health.

The photos were taken by Capturing Hopes, a nonprofit organization that provides professional photography for any and all NICU families in the United States.

