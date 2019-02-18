BEAUFORT, N.C. — A Beaufort County teacher has died, three days after she was attacked by an unknown animal.

Brenda Hamilton, 77, had been in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center since Friday morning's attack outside of Pantego. Members of the woman's family confirm that she passed away this morning at the hospital.

Hamilton was an English teacher at Pungo Christian Academy, having taught at the school since 1968.

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission performed some preliminary DNA tests and have eliminated the possibility that any wild animals native to the area were involved in the attack, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are investigating if any domestic dogs in the area could have attacked Hamilton.

Read more on WITN.com