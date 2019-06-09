NORTH OAKS, Minn. — A family in a north metro community had an unexpected visitor outside their front door on Thursday night: a black bear!

Greta Schilling posted photos and video of the bear sighting on her Facebook page, captured on her home's Ring doorbell camera. Schilling said the bear wandered across her family's front yard in North Oaks, just minutes after they brought their two dogs inside.

"It was so cool, but definitely a good warning to be careful with little children and pets around!" Schilling wrote to KARE 11.

The bear eventually walked to a wetland area behind the family's house.

