HUNTERSVILLE, NC -- Huntersville Fire is asking people to avoid I-77 northbound around exit 25 after a deadly crash shut down all northbound lanes.

One person was killed in the crash and another was sent to the hospital.

Officials are recommending people use exit 25, cross over NC-73/Sam Furr Rd and then use the entrance ramp to re-access I-77 northbound.

NC DOT estimates that they could have the area cleared by 9 a.m.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC