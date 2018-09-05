CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a scooter scandal going on in the Queen City.

LimeBike debuted new scooters on the streets of Charlotte Tuesday, but there’s been some confusion about their release.

The city told NBC Charlotte Wednesday it had not approved the shared electric scooter program. However, if you punch up the app, you’ll find scooters spread out all over the city.

“LimeBike came by and asked if we were open to having these scooters here, and we said, ‘Yes absolutely,’” said Sarah Hamer, owner of Escape Tactic . “It’s on our property, and LimeBike seems to take really good care of their equipment. So we were thrilled.”

Back in March, city councilman Larkin Egleston told NBC Charlotte the scooters presented a different set of issues than bicycles.

“We’d obviously have to consider helmet laws,” Larkin said. “We’d have to consider rider age, and do they need to be insured?”

Scooters might not be allowed as the city works through a one-year dockless bike pilot program, but they could be back in the future.

The city released a statement saying, “Moving forward, the city of Charlotte is communicating with scooter-sharing companies to evaluate options and establish safety guidelines.”

NBC Charlotte reached out to LimeBike for comment, but we have not heard back.

