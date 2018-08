MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Several passengers were receiving treatment Wednesday night after a Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Officials said flight 1674, which was traveling from Orlando to Philadelphia was diverted, landed without incident and taxied to a gate at Terminal 2 at about 7:15 p.m.

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson said an unknown odor in the cabin prompted the emergency landing.

