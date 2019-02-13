SPENCER, N.C. — Rowan County Police and Emergency Services are searching for a missing Spencer man.

According to Rowan County Emergency Services, several agencies are out on Wednesday and Thursday looking for Richard (Rick) Travis.

Numerous agencies from throughout the region have joined the search efforts and are utilizing K9’s in the community. In addition, NCSHP helicopters will be conducting air operations to aide with the search.

Authorities said Travis is a former marathon runner and would go on runs as part of therapy for his cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Travis' whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.