LOGAN, Ohio — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for a 1-year-old girl who was taken from her residence in Perry County.

Authorities say Steele Colt Estep was taken by a man who is not her biological father. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Monday Creek Township Road wearing blue gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt with bones on it.

The suspect has been identified as Storm Lightening Zeitler, a 29-year-old man described as 5’9” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and possibly a gray jacket with a skull on the back.

Authorities say he has violent tendencies and is believed to have assaulted the child prior to abduction.

The vehicle involved is a red 1998 Ford Contour with OH plate HXN4100.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Ohio Attorney General's Office