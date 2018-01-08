LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Criminals continue to target cell phone stores throughout the Charlotte region.

The latest crimes happened a few days ago when Lincolnton Police said surveillance cameras recorded a violent armed robbery at a cell phone store off Riverside Drive.

Meanwhile, Hickory Police are trying to identify a man who broke into a Boost Mobile store a few days ago.

"Never thought about it going to happen over here in the daylight," said Sam Khan, owner of the Linconlton cell phone store.

The armed robbery at Khan's store is the third such crime caught on camera this year in the Charlotte region.

In February, Belmont Police said gunmen stormed into a Verizon store, where they forced employees to the floor while they emptied out a safe and stole several cell phones. This past June, a group of thieves held up a cell phone store at a busy Pineville shopping center right around lunchtime.

"I guess those cell phones attract those dumb people out there really easy," Khan said.

He explained some criminals can snatch cell phones and quickly sell them for hundreds of dollars. In fact, he said certain cell phone brands can be easily unlocked and activated for use.

If you find yourself in the middle of an armed robbery, police officers advise you follow the criminal's instructions and do not to attempt to be a hero.

