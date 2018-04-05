CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The second hot car death of 2018 happened right in the Carolinas.

A 10-month-old baby died after his dad forgot to drop him off at daycare and left him in the hot car all day in Charleston. It was 85 degrees, the same temperature range we’re starting to see in the Charlotte area.

33 children have died in North Carolina from heatstroke inside a vehicle since 1990. It’s the 6th worst state for hot cat deaths in the nation.

Police urge you to leave something like your wallet, bag or cell phone in the backseat with your child, so you don't forget them.

If you think it could never happen to you, think again. Most of the 744 recorded cases of children dying in hot cars across the country were accidents.

“If it’s 80 degrees outside, within an hour the temperature inside the car can actually reach 125 degrees,” a child safety expert told us.

If you happen to come upon a child locked inside a hot car, South Carolina law protects citizens from being sued if they shatter a window to save a child, but only if 911 is called first.

There is no such law in North Carolina that applies to regular citizens, so you might be liable.

NBC Charlotte would like to thank Hunter Auto & Wrecker Service at 1114 N Davidson St. in Charlotte for donating a vehicle for our TV experiment.

