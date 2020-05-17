One dead after house fire in Catawba County

The Newton Fire Department was called to the area of West 8th Street and North Frye Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

NEWTON, N.C. — One person was killed after a home caught fire in Catawba County early Sunday morning.

The Newton Fire Department was called to the area of West 8th Street and North Frye Avenue around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a fully involved fire at 509 W. 9th St.

The Newton Fire Department requested additional assistance from all Newton fire stations, Conover and Maiden fire departments.

NFD said the fire was reported under control at 1:25 a.m., and remained on scene for more than three hours after to complete the extinguishment and investigation.

Search crews found the remains of one person. The name of the individual will not be released pending further investigation and until the family has been noticed of the death.

Multiple agencies assisted Newton Fire: Conover Fire Department, Maiden Fire Department, Newton Police Department, Newton Public Works and Utilities Department, and Catawba County Emergency Medical Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.