LENOIR, N.C. — One person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening.

It happened on Lower Creek Drive in Lenoir. Officials said five other victims were hurt, including three children under the age of 10. One child and one adult were critically injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

