Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A two-vehicle collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a 1995 freight liner tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Truex Road near Neely Wingard Road around 12:55 p.m. when a Honda all-terrain vehicle attempted to cross.

The driver of the ATV was then reportedly struck and killed by the tractor trailer after they failed to yield right of the way.

Henry Gunter, identified as the driver of the truck, didn't sustain injuries.

An investigation is underway.

