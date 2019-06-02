CONCORD, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting at near the ER entrance of CMC- Northeast Wednesday afternoon, Concord Police report.

Police say the shooting happened in the side parking lot of the emergency room on February 6. Police received a call that somebody had been shot around 1 p.m.

Cabarrus County paramedics were in the ambulance bay of the hospital in close proximity to the incident, so they were able to provide immediate medical treatment to the victim. Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he later died from sustained injuries.

Officials are currently interviewing the suspect who is in custody. Concord Police believes the shooter waited at the scene where he told officers he was responsible.

The investigation revealed to police that the victim and the suspect knew each other. This shooting was not a random act. According to police, the suspect and victim were in the hospital parking lot by the emergency room entrance when a physical altercation of some so started, which lead to the shooting.

Investigators are currently reviewing the available evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The victim has been identified as Damon Fard Bruce of Concord, N.C.

Neither person involved were patients at the hospital, but officials say the two involved had a common acquaintance at the hospital.

According to police, there was heavy police presence and a suspect has been detained. Police tweeted that there is no threat to the community and the scene is clear.

At this point in time, officials do not know if both people involved were armed.

Officials say the hospital has been cooperative with providing information during the investigation.

Atrium Health released the following statement regarding the shooting:

On Wednesday afternoon there was an active shooter incident in the parking lot of Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast. Hospital security and the Concord Police Department responded immediately. For the safety of our patients, teammates and visitors, a hospital alert was made and the emergency department was placed on restricted access – where it will remain until the Concord Police Department concludes its investigation. We are working closely with investigators, and all inquiries regarding the case can be addressed to the Concord Police Department.



Officials are not actively looking for anyone else regarding this case, but if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.