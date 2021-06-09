One person dead in east Charlotte, CMPD reports

According to police, a homicide investigation is underway after someone was found dead near the 400 block of East 22nd Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was killed in east Charlotte early morning on Labor Day, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, a homicide investigation is underway after someone was found dead near the 400 block of East 22nd Street.

CMPD has not released any more information regarding this homicide. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

Homicide in Eastway Division https://t.co/74mGeKY1nK — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 6, 2021

