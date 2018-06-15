CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of a shooting near uptown on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m in the 1100 block of West 1st Street near Frazier Park. Medic told NBC Charlotte one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said the victim was shot.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC