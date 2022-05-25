'It's just disappointing to the family' | High Point pastor's murder case unsolved one year later

To honor Pastor Booth, close friends put together a concert called 'Music of Hope'. It features local artists to help spread awareness.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A concert is set for Wednesday to honor a High Point pastor who was murdered a year ago.

Police said someone shot and killed Robert Booth outside his apartment on Ardale Drive. No one's been arrested.

"The one fear that I had is coming into fruition of my son becoming just a number or another statistic and that makes me as a mom very angry.," said Deneka Booth.

Pastor Booth was known by loved ones as a person who made everyone feel special. His mother tells News 2 she's losing hope that a suspect will eventually be arrested.

"It's just disappointing to the family to know that we are no closer than where we were when it happened," said Deneka Booth.

Pastor Booth was known for his efforts to end gun violence.

He started Hood Holiness Church last year, using ministry and Christian rap to spread the gospel.

"Anyone that's ever lost a loved one to any kind of traumatic situation like this [you basically] When people say you relive it, it doesn't stop," said Deneka Booth.

To honor Pastor Booth, close friends put together a concert called 'Music of Hope'. It features local artists to spread awareness.

"There are other parents like Mrs. Booth that are going through this, losing their children to gun violence. So, this event is not only for Bert but other children and other families," said Ashley Waden.