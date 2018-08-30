For the first time, the Huntersville coach accused of emotionally and physically abusing gymnasts talked exclusively with NBC Charlotte.

Qi Han denied intentionally hurting his girls and said he considers them family. He’s been accused of calling girls fat and uncoachable as well as kicking and hitting gymnasts.

Coach Han with Everest Gymnastics is recognized as one of the best technical coaches in the U.S. The gym is one of only a handful of elite training centers in the country.

In the last few weeks, his coaching techniques were called into question -- first in the New York Times then on NBC Charlotte -- with several gymnasts and parents saying he was mentally and physically abusive.

“He hit her in the back of the head and told her to get out of the gym and she started crying. And he shoved her until she went out the door," one parent said.

We asked Han about that when he sat down with us at his gym.

“There are allegations that you hit, kicked, shoved or physically hurt girls. Has that ever happened?” said Michelle Boudin.

“Never, never happened," Han said.

Han co-owns the gym and coaches alongside his wife Yiwen Chen who also spoke with us.

“We have some days when get frustrated but don’t think he lose temper like that," she said.

Speaking publicly for the first time, and only to NBC Charlotte, Han said the allegations were for him to hear.

“I can not sleep, because I put my heart into this,” he told us. "Usually I pretty tough in front of everybody, don’t want people to think about this side."

Han admitted he can be tough on the girls, saying he has to be to keep them safe and keep them on track.

“This kind of level training is tough, Olympic levels and the girls parents they want to, they have dream,” said Han.

“Safety always first if no physically technically fully mentally prepared one accident could end career because that level of gymnastics is dangerous. They need discipline," added Chen.

One former gymnast, who's now a college student, told us part of that discipline meant Han called her fat so often, she still thinks of him every time she sits down at the dinner table.

“They said you called them uncoachable, fat?” Boudin asked.

“I never say they were fat," answered Han.

Han said everything he does and has always done was to turn his gymnasts into the best.

“They like family for me. They believe me, they trust me. I have to treat them tight and keep them safe,” he said.

USA Gymnastics confirmed they received a complaint about Han and passed it along to SafeSport, the agency that investigates such claims. Representatives told us they can’t comment on ongoing investigations.

