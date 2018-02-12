A week following SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg's death, fans of the show are calling for a Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show tribute.

The tribute would be based off the 2001 SpongeBob episode "Band Geeks," where SpongeBob and Squidward's band perform a rendition of "Sweet Victory" in front of a Super Bowl crowd.

As of Sunday morning, at least 402,836 people have signed the petition on Change.org calling for the song to be performed at half time of this season's big game.

Super Bowl 53 is set for February 3, 2019 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform this season's Super Bowl halftime show.

