CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A parking attendant said she was brutally beaten on the job in uptown Charlotte.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at a parking garage on N. Tryon. St. The 33-year-old woman says it all started as a dispute with two people inside a car.

The parking attendant told NBC Charlotte a fight broke out between her and another woman. That’s when she said a man came out of the vehicle and body slammed her. She said the two were upset because they couldn’t pay with cash at the booth.

“She was cussing and stuff like that,” the woman told NBC Charlotte. “She was like, ‘Why can’t I pay you, why can’t you help me?’”

The parking attendant said the heated argument soon turned into a physical fight with the woman.

“I am fighting back, I give you that, I am fighting back,” said the parking attendant.

She said the situation escalated when the man got out of the vehicle.

“A guy, I’m assuming her boyfriend, comes around picks me up, slams me on the ground,” the victim told NBC Charlotte. “I’m so stunned and shocked; I couldn’t believe this guy.”

The parking attendant said she was beaten by both suspects.

“Just kicked, punched in the side of my head. All I could feel was just blows, blows to my mouth everything,” the woman said.

The parking attendant told NBC Charlotte she’s seen similar situations in the past, but they never led to violence. She showed us the injuries to her arm and mouth.

“I can’t chew this side, both sides, swallowing,” she said.

She believed the two suspects were intoxicated at the time. She says other customers have been upset over payment issues.

“It makes them agitated and upset all the time,” she said.

After the violent incident, the mother of eight children questioned her safety at work.

“I thought I was safe, coming to a place I work there to support my family,” she said.

The woman said she was suspended from her job for fighting. She told NBC Charlotte she plans to get a lawyer.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the woman's employer, LAZ Parking. A company spokesperson said they are working on sending a statement. So far, no arrests have been made.

© 2018 WCNC