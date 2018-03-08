AKRON -- The song may be six years old, but the Summit Metro Parks Rangers are joining the latest viral video craze.

The department is the latest to join the growing list of law enforcement agencies trying out the Lip Sync Challenge. This time, four Summit Metro Parks rangers performed their rendition of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" with the help of a few department staffers.

Watch the full video below:

Nature provides the ultimate backdrop for the video as the rangers can be seen at several Metro Parks locations, such as Sand Run, Goodyear Heights and F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. The Metro Leaf Mascot even makes a special appearance.

