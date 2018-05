GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A serious crash shut down a part of I-85 south in Gaston County for hours before reopening Saturday afternoon.

State troopers responded to a crash near Mile Marker 19 around 8 a.m. Officials did not say if anyone was killed in the crash.

Southbound lanes on I-85 reopened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to NCDOT.

