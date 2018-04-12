CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte families are upset with their neighbor for hosting loud parties late into the night.

They're even calling 911 on the culprit -- a church.

"There's a thumping and you can feel the windows vibrate," said Kelly Galatas, who lives near Charlotte Presbyterian.

Families living off Scaleybark Road said the church is committing a cardinal sin. Adam Whitlow wrote on the NextDoor App, "It's evident that the profits from renting the space come before 'love thy neighbor.'"

"The music just does not stop," said Whitlow who lives nearby. "It's very upsetting that the church would be the ones that we would have an issue with."

The rain was pounding this past weekend, but Adam said the music at the church was even louder. He called the police multiple times.

"It's all night long constantly thumping. Again, call CMPD. They turn it down. Then turn it back up," said Whitlow.

Dr. Sung Kyun Na, the senior pastor at Charlotte Presbyterian said the church rents out the gym for weddings, holiday parties and other events on the weekend.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton spoke to Dr. Na over the phone. He said the church has received several complaints in recent months. In return, they vowed to tone it down.

This past weekend, however, neighbors said that promise was broken during a sweet 16 birthday party at the church.

In the meantime, families said police are aware of the problem and have responded to the church several times.

"Frustrated," said Galatas. "I just want a resolution."

Dr. Na said he met with other church leaders, and they decided to stop hosting parties and events. He said the decision was unanimous.

