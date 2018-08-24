GASTONIA, N.C. — Two women delivering newspapers for the Gaston Gazette are being praised for their quick thinking after finding an 88-year-old woman in need of help while they were on their paper route.

Early Monday morning, Elizabeth Bradley and Angela Horisberger were riding together along Linwood Road in Gastonia when they arrived at a home near the woods.

Bradley said the homeowner specifically requests her newspaper be delivered to her back porch, so Bradley pulled into the driveway and got out of her van.

"I got out, and I was halfway under her carport, and I heard a very faint, 'Help me,'" Bradley said. "I stopped, and I heard it again. I walked up on her porch, and there she laid."

Bradley said she found the woman lying on her porch because she got stranded outside her home. The victim struggled for 12 hours to get help.

Horisberger was still in the van when she heard Bradley yell for her.

"'Come and help me; she's on the porch!'" Horisberger recalled.

The two paper carriers helped the woman into her home, but they refused to leave until they could reach her family.

"[The homeowner] said, 'Well, you all got a job to do,'" Horisberger recalled. "We said, 'The papers will be there. We're going to take care of you."

Bradley said the homeowner's son arrived later to take the woman to the hospital to get checked out.

In the meantime, Bradley and Horisberger went back to work. They're sharing their story so others learn to be attentive as a paper carrier.

"I can tell you everything different on my paper route from day to day," Bradley said. "Pay attention to your neighbor. Pay attention to your neighborhood."

© 2018 WCNC