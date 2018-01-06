CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian who was hit by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer's cruiser in Steele Creek has died.

It happened last Thursday around 6:15 p.m. on South Tryon Street at Moss Road. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the median and crossed at a place where there wasn't a crosswalk.

CMPD said following the accident, the officer stopped and immediately began rendering aid until MEDIC arrived.

The pedestrian, identified as 80-year-old Arnulfo Salazar, was taken to CMC, where he was pronounced dead Sunday. The officer, identified as Jeffrey Page, was not hurt.

Witnesses said at the time of the crash, it was raining and traffic was light.

CMPD said on Thursday that detectives were working to determine if impairment of the pedestrian was a contributing factor.

Traffic Alert: South Tryon at Moss Road is currently closed due to an officer involved accident involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XGb7KngCph — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

