CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in south Charlotte Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sharon Road between Rutherford Drive and Sulkirk Road.

CMPD advised drivers to use Fairview Road and Park South Drive as alternate routes.

The name of the victim has not been released. There was no word on whether charges will be filed.

