BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on a highway just before the Gaston-Mecklenburg county line late Saturday night.

Police responded to a pedestrian struck just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 85 northbound near Belmont Mt. Holly Rd exit 27.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, officers said. The name has not yet been released.

Belmont Police has not said what caused the accident or if any arrests were made.

The road was shut down for a short period, before reopening to one lane.

Belmont police are investigating SHP did assist in the investigation.

