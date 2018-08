GASTONIA, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a train in Gastonia, authorities said.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday near a bridge at West Long Ave. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Several roads were shut down while officers investigated.

Heavy police and fire presence in Gastonia near Long Avenue pic.twitter.com/Y5JCi44KIX — Pierre Simmons (@PierreSimmons2) August 21, 2018

NBC Charlotte learned Norfolk Southern called in the accident to dispatchers. Crews with the fire department, EMS and police responded to the scene.

